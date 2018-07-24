VIDEO: Everyone is in love with this Indian-origin kid on The Voice Kids UK 2018 and rightfully so

We Indians have another reason to be proud of the country as an Indian-origin kid has managed to win many hearts with his amazing singing skills. Krishna, a 10 YO appeared on the blind auditions of The Voice Kids UK 2018. He crooned a mashup of Balam Pichkari and How Deep Is Your Love and so impressed was Will.I.Am (one of the judges on the show) that he immediately selected him in his team. The video of his performance was published on YouTube recently and a major set of people are also impressed with Krishna, just like the judges of The Voice Kids UK. And it's not just his singing, the way he plays the harmonium and that too with so much ease, that is also being loved by many.

Check out the video of Krishna's first performance on The Voice Kids UK 2018 right here:

In the second round, Krishna went on to perform Something Just Like This by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, with two co-contestants.

Well, Krishna has become a favourite. The foreign media is also raving about his talent. The kid also made it to the celebrity chat show, Lorraine. It's always good to see Indians putting up an impressive act on foreign shows.

