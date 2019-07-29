Rushabh Dhruv July 29 2019, 8.11 pm July 29 2019, 8.11 pm

Sanjay Dutt, who turned 60 on Monday (July 29), is making waves. Reason being, Dutt's intriguing look from his first South film K.G.F Chapter 2 and the teaser of his next film Prasthanam were out on the same day. That being said, at the teaser launch of his upcoming film Prasthaman, Sanjay Dutt also answered a few questions with regards to K.G.F Chapter 2. But among the many, the one where Dutt stated that his antagonist character - Adheera -is very much similar to that of Avengers' Thanos has got the internet talking. Well, Thanos happens to one of the most powerful villains from The Avengers franchise. In a way, Sanjay made a point that his role as Adheera will be quite a badass one. Interesting!

"My character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. It's on the lines of Thanos from The Avengers. Adheera is like Thanos. In KGF: Chapter 1, Adheera was mentioned in the end. In part 2 he is shown to be a dangerous character," he said.

Have a look at the video below:

The announcement of Sanjay Dutt's casting in KGF: Chapter 2 was confirmed by the makers and the actor himself. The Yash-starrer sequel will see Sanjay as Adheera, the prime antagonist in the film. KGF: Chapter 2 will mark Dutt's entry into South Indian cinema. The first look of Dutt from the upcoming film was also revealed on social media.

Here's the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera below: