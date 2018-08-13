Vijay Devarakonda is disappointed and hurt, we know the reason!

With just a few days left for the release of his romantic entertainer Geetha Govindam, Vijay Devarakonda has been running from pole to post to promote his film all around Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. But, a recent incident has put down the actor, who took to his Twitter account to inform his fans that he felt let down, disappointed and hurt.

Reportedly, a third party member has leaked close to 30 minutes of footage from the film online, posting the content across various forms of social media. Though investigations are still on, sources say that a member of the edit team has passed on the footage to a group of college students who then posted it on various websites.

I feel let down, disappointed, hurt. Okka sari kopam osthundi, inko sari edupostundi. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 12, 2018

The team is currently doing their best to trap the culprit, and at the same time, find a way to take off the videos from the internet.

Directed by Parasuram, Geetha Govindam stars Raashika Mandanna as Vijay’s pair. The soundtrack has already become a rage among the youngsters, especially the song Inkem Inkem which has crossed over 40 million views on YouTube. Geetha Govindam is slated to release on August 15.