Vijay Deverakonda and Kranti Madhav's upcoming film titled Break Up?

With only a handful of films to his name, Vijay Deverakonda has managed to woo a huge number of people and make them his fans. The actor has recently completed the shoot of Dear Comrade, which is slated to release in July and he is already onto his next one. It was already known that Vijay will next be seen in director Kranti Madhav’s film. The director, who is known for his films like Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju and Onamalu, has reportedly decided to cast three heroines in this film. The latest buzz is that Vijay has left for Paris to shoot the first big schedule of this film! Interestingly, this will be the first time that his film will be shot exclusively in Paris.

Buzz is also that the Paris schedule will be a long one and actress Raashi Khanna will be joining the sets of this film soon. The actor will reportedly complete this schedule and come back to promote his film Dear Comrade, with Rashmika Mandanna. There’s also a huge buzz that this film has been titled Break Up and that it revolves around the hero's love and break up with the three heroines, namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and foreign model Izabelle Leite. It will be interesting to see Vijay Deverakonda playing such a role, as the audiences have not seen this side of him before. This Kranthi Madhav directorial is produced by KS Rama Rao under his Creative Commercials banner.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Dear Comrade is set for a July 26th release, after being pushed from May 31st. This film is directed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Yash Rangineni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The actor also has newcomer Anand Annamalai's sports drama - Hero, lined up. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Vijay on-screen again and Dear Comrade seems likely to turn into a successful outing for this dashing young hero!