Vijay Deverakonda starts shooting for Dear Comrade amidst Geetha Govindam promotions

With just a week left for his next release Geetha Govindam to hit the screens, Vijay Deverakonda has already started shooting for his next film Dear Comrade on August 6. Rashmika Mandanna, who has paired up with Vijay in Geetha Govindam, plays the female lead in the new film as well.

The shoot for Dear Comrade kick-started at Thondangi in the East Godavari district. The first schedule is expected to be a short one, lasting for just a week. The film is written and directed by Bharat Kamma, who is making his directorial debut with this one.

Touted to be an emotional, intense love drama with some action, Dear Comrade features Vijay Deverakonda as a student leader while Rashmika will play a cricketer. The actress has been taking special lessons and training to play her part with conviction. Some crucial portions of the film will be shot across Ooty and Ladakh.

Justin Prabhakaran, known for his work in Tamil films such as Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum and Oru Naal Koothu, makes his Telugu debut with this film, while Sujith Sarang – the cinematographer of the sleeper hit Dhruvangal Pathinaaru, will handle the camera. Leading production house Mythiri Movie Makers are bankrolling Dear Comrade along with Big Ben Cinemas.