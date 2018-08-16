home/ entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam receives a bumper opening

First published: August 16, 2018 09:06 AM IST | Updated: August 16, 2018 12:52 PM IST | Author: LM Kaushik

The big Telugu release Geetha Govindam is expected to take a sensational start in all release centers. Be it the Telugu states, the USA, Karnataka or even Tamil Nadu, this romance/family drama has received a thumbs-up from the audience. It's a great changeover for hero Vijay Deverakonda after the dark and edgy Arjun Reddy. Geetha Govindam is a clean family entertainer which has its moments for the youth to enjoy too.

Talking about the collections, the film grossed around 400K$ ( Rs 2.8 crore) from the premieres in the USA, and it is racing towards the 1mil$ mark in the coming days. Many theaters in Hyderabad are expected to report full houses all the way till Sunday thanks to the craze surrounding the film. The opening day worldwide collection is expected to cross the Rs 10 crore mark.

Even in Chennai, where only big ticket Telugu films usually do well, Geetha Govindam is expected to have a full house opening day, courtesy the buzz around the film!

The success of Geetha Govindam will certainly take Vijay  Deverakonda to the next level of stardom, while for heroine Rashmika Mandanna, she can expect a downpour of plum offers from all over the South.

