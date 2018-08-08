Vijay Sethupathi gets a new celebrity fan

A lot of young, upcoming actors look up to Vijay Sethupathi for his inspiring growth in the industry. He was a junior artist in popular films like Pudhupettai and Naan Mahaan Alla and went on to do supporting roles in films like Sundarapandian before getting his big break as a lead actor with Pizza and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom in 2012. Sethupathi is now celebrated as the 'Makkal Selvan' and commands a big fan base for his acting skills, unique choice of scripts and off-screen personality.

A popular star like Amala Paul is also a self-proclaimed fan of Sethupathi, as she expressed in a recent interview,

“I’m a huge fan of Vijay Sethupathi. From where he was to where he is now, it has been an astounding journey. He gives his best in film after film and works non-stop. I want to be an ‘actor’ like him. I don’t want to be a ‘star’. Being an actor is more fun, and I can explore more about life through the characters that I get to play."

One has to give it to Vijay Sethupathi for leaving such a mark in the minds of fans and his colleagues in the industry. He is a great example of what sustained hard work and perseverance can lead a person to.