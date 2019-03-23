Vijay Sethupathi is a self proclaimed Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum fan

The team of Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum recently had a success meet before the media. The hero of the film Harish Kalyan had gifted gold coins to his team members on that occasion and said that he hadn’t received such good reviews for any of his earlier films. The IRIR team have received a huge shot in the arm now, with Vijay Sethupathi expressing his admiration for the film through a detailed video review.

Excerpts of his speech in the video follow,

“Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum is a very deep, relatable and intimate portrayal of man-woman relationship. I really liked the film and I’m not saying this just because I had worked with director Ranjit Jeyakodi before in Puriyaatha Puthir. Reading some of the adverse reviews for the film, I was left with mixed feelings and was wondering what to tell Ranjit. But contrary to all those reviews, I really liked the film when I saw it. The title, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, itself was a big attraction for me. I felt that the film handled the problems in a man-woman romance relationship with a lot of clarity."

"The scene in the subway and the lead up to that sequence were really good, as many of you have also expressed. Harish and Shilpa had done really well in the film; Shilpa particularly. We as men are mostly into doubting women and their love and affection for us; we run around with inflated egos. The moment we realize the worth and truth in their love, we just surrender to them! That’s what has been portrayed in this film, with a lot of quality. I’m not saying all this as the friend of director Ranjit, I really did like Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum”, said Vijay Sethupathi in his typically candid, genuine style.