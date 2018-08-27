Vijay Sethupathi's shocking confession of his own production

The Vijay Sethupathi production Merku Thodarchi Malai (MTM) directed by Lenin Bharathi has opened to rave reviews from the Tamil media. The film hasn't been given much of a screen count in theatres across TN due to its non-commercial nature. But those who have seen it can't stop raving about it. MTM shows the intense portrayal of the struggles of people in the mountainous regions of TN along the Kerala border.

A thanksgiving meet was held on Sunday in Chennai where the director expressed hope that the screen count for the film would increase in the coming days. Vijay Sethupathi was extremely candid and frank in admitting that he didn't have the appetite for a film like MTM and that he didn't like it much.

He openly said that he learned a lesson about cinema being a great art form only after reading all the glowing reviews for the film from the media. He said that he felt very small for not being able to appreciate a film like MTM.

Sethupathi also said that he was glad that he didn't have to make a cameo appearance in an honest film like this just for the glamour factor. He added that the audience and his fans would have been misled seeing his face in the poster of the film.

One has to say that Sethupathi is the most unpretentious actor in the industry today!