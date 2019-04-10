Siddarthsrinivas April 10 2019, 8.45 am April 10 2019, 8.45 am

Two weeks ago, director Atlee and the producers of Thalapathy Vijay’s next had all followed King Khan on Twitter. A week after that, rumour mills started to come up saying that SRK would be seen in a special cameo in Thalapathy 63 (as it is being called now). Two days ago, speculations on SRK doing the Hindi remake of Mersal hit the marquee. As fans began drawing a line between all these events, they got more to ponder on as both the director and the actor met up and spent time together during the CSK vs KKR game on Tuesday.

Taking this matter to Kollywood insiders, we hear “SRK and Atlee are definitely in talks for working on a project together. We still have no clarity on whether it is a fresh project or a remake of Theri/Mersal, but things are blooming right and we can expect an announcement soon.” After the Zero debacle, SRK is yet to announce his next film though reports on many projects have come up. At first, the actor was looking at remaking the Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha, and had also initiated talks with Farhan Akhtar for Don 3. His next move is eagerly awaited by fans and common audiences alike, as they’ve been looking for a blockbuster from the star for a long time.

Vijay’s next film director Atlee and SRK catch up for the IPL game, is something brewing?

Meanwhile, Atlee is getting through the shoot for Thalapathy 63 at a brisk pace. The makers had recently put up a grand set of a football stadium, as a solid portion of the film features matches and training scenes. Vijay, who plays a football coach in the film, will be accompanied by senior comedian Vivek for these portions.