Vikas Gupta unfit for Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, a look at others who got knocked down

In a shocking turn of events, Vikas Gupta suffered a shoulder injury while performing a stunt during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The injury has cost him a spot on the show as he has been asked to leave the show just two weeks before the shoot of the final episodes. According to a report in DNA, the TV producer suffered a shoulder serious injury. From his presence in the Bigg Boss house last year, we know that he is competitive and has the mental prowess needed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The report further states that Vikas was performing all the stunts after taking heavy painkiller injections. However, the doctors have now advised against it and the channel has decided to send him back home.

“Vikas was one of the top contenders on the show. But, he hid his shoulder injury from the makers and was performing all the stunts after taking painkiller injections that could have become lethal. Keeping the safety of the contestants in mind, the channel has booted him from the competition,” a source told the daily.

Well, this is not the first time that a contestant has been asked to leave the show due to an injury. Mahhi Vij, who was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 had to quit the show. She announced her exit on Twitter back then.

Her husband, Jay Bhanushali, who was one of the contestants on the seventh season of the show also opted out of the show mid-way after he suffered an injury.

Now that Vikas, who was definitely a strong competitor gone, we are waiting to see who will be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Stay tuned to in.com for all the updates.