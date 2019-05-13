Viral Pics: Hina Khan looks like a dreamy bride in Arjit Singh's love song Raanjhanaa

Rushabh Dhruv May 13 2019, 7.46 pm May 13 2019, 7.46 pm

Thanks to Telly Queen Ekta Kapoor, one of TV's hit saga, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has got a reboot and the latest one stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in key roles. But apart from the lead pair, it is the vamp on the show Hina Khan aka Komolika, who has been garnering a lot of praise for her acting chops. Not just this, the actor will be part of this year’s Cannes Film Festival and will also be seen in a music video alongside BFF Priyank Sharma. Hina and Priyank’s friends-turned-foes-turned-friends relationship was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 11. The reality show may have ended long ago but both Hina and Priyank continue to remain friends. We often see them hanging out and having a great time in each other’s company. While their off-screen camaraderie has always been a treat for fans, they have been wanting to see the duo together in real life as well. Now, call it a treat of sorts, the two are reuniting for a romantic music single named Raanjhana, which will be sung by none other than Arijit Singh.

We stumbled upon a few pictures from the shoot that are now going viral on the World Wide Web. In the photos, we see Hina in bridal wear, dressed in a red lehenga-choli. A choker neckpiece, perfectly done brows to even the hoop nathani. There’s another picture which has garnered fans attention and it sees Hina and Priyank standing together and praying.

Have a look at Hina’s breathtaking pictures below:

Earlier, Hina Khan opened up on the music video to a tabloid, she said, “I love Arijit’s voice and the entire concept of the song is so unique, it appealed to me as an actor. I will get to channel various moods within a short span of time.” Priyank, on the other hand, said, “I am excited about being the face to Arijit’s voice. This is a unique video that encompasses everything one finds in a film.”

Meanwhile, Hina Khan is also shooting for her Bollywood debut, which is being helmed by Vikram Bhatt.