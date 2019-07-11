Rushabh Dhruv July 11 2019, 10.06 pm July 11 2019, 10.06 pm

For a lot of people, it's quite a deal to find the one with whom they wish to spend the rest of their lives. However, that's no more the case with Bollywood actress Pooja Batra, as reportedly, she's a married woman now. Pooja is said to have tied the knot with actor Nawab Shah. While the two were seeing each other from a very long time, rumours have it that the lovebirds have taken that one BIG step and are finally a husband and wife. However, there has been no official confirmation from the two, as of now.

As per a report in Spotboye, Pooja Batra, who is known for her movie Virasat, has found a soulmate in Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah. In fact, adding to the same, in one of the IG stories of the actress we can also see Pooja wearing a pair of chuda (bangles that newly married women wear as per Indian tradition). While nothing can be confirmed from the Instagram video, the sneak peek clip surely adds fuel to the fire. This is Pooja Batra’s second marriage.

Have a look at her Pooja Batra's Instagram story below:

Talking about the couple's social media PDA, one of the first pictures that the actor shared with the Nayak actress was on the occasion of Eid. Sharing a picture where the actress can be seen holding the hand of Nawab, with a ring on her ring finger, replicating the 'Follow Me To' pose, the actor wrote, "It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready, and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak soulmate. Eid Mubarak to all."

Also, both Pooja and Nawab appear to be some huge travel freaks. Match made in heaven, no?

View this post on Instagram We have nothing to lose and a world to see 🦂🦋 A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on Jun 15, 2019 at 8:56am PDT