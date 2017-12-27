Virat-Anushka go with Sabyasachi all the way!

The second leg of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception was a grand affair. Many turned up from the Indian cricket fraternity and Bollywood film industry. The previous reception held in Delhi was for family while the Mumbai one is for friends of Virat and Anushka from their respective professions. As expected, the couple wore Sabysachi.

The couple have been ardent Sabyasachi loyalists. From her wedding lehenga which had Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours to the red Banarasi sari with intricate golden motifs and thin zardosi border at the Delhi reception, Anushka’s wedding outfits were craftsmanship at its best. This time, Sabyasachi revealed that Anushka wanted to wear ‘glamour’. So, her outfit was an embroidered tulle lehenga on which hand-beaten silver thread, textured sequins and cut organza flowers were arranged. As Sabyasachi put it, they wanted to ‘Jazz’ things up in smoked grey.

Anushka’s dupatta was made by an award-winning craftsman from Lucknow and was clinched on the waist with a ‘Bengal Tiger’ belt. Her accessories included a necklace, hand-crafted earrings with rose cut diamonds, solitaires, briolette and Japanese baroque pearls.

Virat went for the classical look as he wore an indigo velvet navy Bandhgala that had hand-crafted vintage gold buttons. He wore ivory wool and silk blend Jodhpuri trousers. He too has stayed loyal to the designer throughout the celebrations.

The couple surely dazzled in their attire.