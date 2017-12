After the heavenly wedding in Tuscany, Italy, and the honeymoon in Finland, newlyweds Virat and Anushka hosted the first leg of their wedding reception in Delhi for close friends and family on December 21. Today is the the second leg of their reception in Mumbai that will be held at the St Regis hotel in Lower Parel. The Mumbai reception will include members from the Indian cricketing fraternity and the Bollywood industry.