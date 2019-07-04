Rushabh Dhruv July 04 2019, 12.06 am July 04 2019, 12.06 am

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are two people that fans love. One picture of theirs and the internet erupts. From candid wedding pictures to the everyday lovey-dovey ones, the couple always makes it a point to keep their fans updated with endearing moments every now and then. Talking about the couple's current scenario, while Indian skipper Virat Kohli, along with his men in blue, are slaying at the ongoing edition of ICC’s World Cup, Sharma was missing from the scenes. Now, going by the Virushka's latest Instagram update, all we can say is that the two have finally united.

Have a look at Virat Kohli's Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram Mr and Mrs 💑❤ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

It was Virat Kohli, who took to his social media account first and posted a picture with Anushka. The photo in question sees the lovebirds posing for the lenses near a wooden vintage table with Mr and Mrs frame on it. Not to miss, Anushka's infectious smile and Virat's goofy expression. Further, as usual, we see Anushka looking pretty in a white dress, whereas Virat looks uber cool in shorts and a shirt combo. Virat captioned the image as, "Mr and Mrs."

Just like a doting wife, following her hubby's footsteps, even Anushka took to IG and shared a sunkissed picture of the two. Going by the couple's social media updates, Virushka looks so soaked in love.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post below:

View this post on Instagram Seal the silly moments ❣️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

Anushka was supposed to join hubby Virat Kohli by the end of June. “BCCI has mandated that wives of cricketers only spend 15 days with their partners during the World Cup and Anushka and Virat are following the guidelines that have been set. Anushka is expected to meet Virat this month (June) end as per stipulations but before that, she traveled to London to finish her brand commitments. She also flew to Brussels to do an extensive shoot over two days," a source had confirmed earlier. And seems like the moment is finally here, Viriushka in a single frame after a long gap.