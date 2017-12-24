Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set for Grand Reception 2.0

The newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are up and above to fly down to Mumbai after partying hard at their grand reception in New Delhi. The couple, after a hush-hush wedding in Tuscany, Italy and a honeymoon away from the prying eyes of the lenses in Finland, are back in India as Mr and Mrs Kohli.

They are all set host grand reception 2.0 in Mumbai on December 26 for their industry friends before the couple flies out they are flying out on December 27 for South Africa, for an upcoming series.