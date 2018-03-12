Vishal Bharadwaj film and Hindi Medium 2 put on hold as Irrfan Khan contracts rare disease

Celebrities have racy lives which leave them with little time for falling sick. When they do succumb to illness, their slowed down pace affects several others. This is the case with actor Irrfan Khan. Two weeks ago the actor had tweeted that he is suffering from a severe bout of jaundice and is taking time off to recover from it. But his recent tweet states that it may be more than just jaundice.

In a post on social media, the star mentioned contracting a rare disease, the depth of which is yet to be unveiled. While Khan shared very little information about what he is suffering from or how long the recovery process will take, the tweet was suggestive of a long rest while he awaits complete diagnosis.

Black male has turned yellow !! Down with sudden attack of jaundice. Was looking forward to meeting my friends in media on the trailer launch of #BLACKमेल , but will have to wait for this to pass. — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 21, 2018

Khan’s physical halt means a halt for all his current projects. The actor was expected to attend promotion for his upcoming adult comedy Black Mail but that been put on hold as well as his upcoming project opposite Deepika Padukone. This project is being helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj but the director had earlier posted about the health concerns of both his leads and that he wishes speedy recovery to both.

Khan was also expected to be working on the sequel of his hit film Hindi Medium but that too has been put on hold due to his sickness. Even as further news is awaited regarding his health, we wish him speedy recovery.