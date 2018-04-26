Vishal Bharadwaj set to pen screenplay on Ryan International school murder for Talvar sequel

Thrillers and real life account films have become run of the mill stories for Bollywood. But every once in a while there comes a film based on incident that grabbed national headlines for days and continues to do so. The Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case was one such incident. Its large audience appreciation when it got adapted on screen as Talvar, went on to say a lot about box office preferences. However, the power to tell such a sensitive story skillfully is possessed by few. When Vishal Bhardwaj won the national award for penning the screenplay for Talvar, he proved his worth. Now it has been reported that the director is readying to take up his pen for another true crime story, the Ryan International school murder.

ANNOUNCEMENT: @JungleePictures and @VishalBhardwaj come together to produce Talvar 2!



Talvar 2 - Written and directed by #VishalBhardwaj will take forward the #Talvar franchise, the first story based on the Aarushi Talwar case directed by @MeghnaGulzar in 2015. — Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) April 26, 2018

Bombay Times reported that Bharadwaj has joined hands with Junglee Pictures, the producers of Talvar, for a sequel. The movie will be based on the murder of a second standard student in the school washroom. The 7-year-old was found with his throat split in Ryan International School, Gurgaon. Investigations suspected that the murder had been committed by a 16-year-old senior student of the school. The case had sparked a national debate on safety of students inside schools.

This will be the second time Bharadwaj collaborates with Junglee Pictures for a film, “Our journey on Talvar was more than just a film for us. It is a telling example of how big screen stories, when handled honestly and sensitively, have the power to alter the lives of people associated with the real incident. We are excited to embark on our vision of compelling storytelling, yet again with Vishal Bharadwaj, and taking the Talvar franchise forward,” said Priti Shahani of the production house.

With the Ryan international school case still doing the rounds of court, a movie penned will help the audience to see the various sides to the case as happened with Talvar.