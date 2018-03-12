Vishal Bharadwaj stalls project as Irrfan Khan hit with jaundice, Deepika suffers muscle cramps

Bollywood is a busy industry but when illness strikes hard, our stars prefer to take their rightful rest. The recent ones to join this list is two leading stars Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone. Their time off work has, however, hit projects with Vishal Bharadwaj announcing that he will be pushing back his film starring the two by a few months.

Black male has turned yellow !! Down with sudden attack of jaundice. Was looking forward to meeting my friends in media on the trailer launch of #BLACKमेल , but will have to wait for this to pass. — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 21, 2018

Irrfan has been diagnosed with severe jaundice forcing him to halt work altogether. He is reported to have dropped all current engagements in need of urgent rest to recover from the illness. "The doctors have strictly advised complete bed rest for Irrfan. His team is working on rescheduling all his commitments in the best interest of all causing as minimal issues to everyone," said a statement issued by his publicist.

Khan was due to travel to Punjab to shoot for his political satire part of Amazon Prime series, The Ministry but had to sadly drop it. Following this he was expected to begin promotions for his upcoming film Blackmail, whose trailer was recently released.

While these were the immediate projects Khan was working on, post these, he was to begin work for Vishal Bharadwaj’s untitled project opposite Deepika Padukone followed by the a sequel of Hindi Medium.

It is not just Khan who has been slowed down by ailments. Co-star Padukone too was recently spotted with bandages at the back of her neck. Bharadwaj confirmed that it was due to muscle cramps that Padukone suffered during the shoot of Padmaavat and had to take the aid of bandages.

We hope for a speedy recovery for both stars.