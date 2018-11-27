Vishnu Vishal thrashes rumors on his marriage with Amala Paul!

On Tuesday morning, a Tamil website reported that actor Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul, who had worked together in the recent blockbuster Ratsasan, would be getting married soon. The article read that the duo had struck a great rapport during the shoot, which later blossomed into a relationship.

However, Vishnu tweeted as soon as this article met his eyes, calling it stupid news. “We are humans too and we too have lives and family. Just don’t write anything for the sake of it,” he called out.

Vishnu had recently gotten divorced from Rajini Natraj, with whom he had tied the knot in 2011. Both of them have a little kid Aryan who is on the verge of turning two. Vishnu has denied that he is any form of a relationship now and is only concentrating on his career which is packed with four films at different stages of production.

The actor’s next release would be Silukuvarpatti Singam, the comic entertainer in which he essays the role of a small-time cop. The film will hit the screens on the 21st of December, three weeks after the magnum opus 2.0 which is due for a worldwide showdown this Thursday.