Vishwaroop 2 movie review: A potentially interesting affair dumbed down

A badass terrorist, an astute RAW agent and a massively planned terror attack. Vishwaroop 2, both a sequel and prequel to its first edition Vishwaroop, was building up around concrete elements but lost the grip somehow.

Kamal Hasaan returns as RAW agent Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri. He is battling infamous Al-Qaeda terrorist Omar Qureshi (Rahul Bose) who plots to plant a bomb blast in New York City. While Omar and his associates flee, Wisam trails them through serious peril. He is accompanied by wife Nirupama (Pooja Kumar) and assistant Ashmita (Andrea Jeremiah).

The film begins with a probable romantic equation between Wisam and Ashmita, only to enhance the confusion in the time to come. Pretty soon, he is headed to a mission with both his former love interest and his wife who is clueless about the second woman’s stand in her husband’s life. This continues almost till the end. Two beautiful, accomplished women indulging in silly, sarcastic tiffs for one man. It doesn’t elevate the film, to be honest; and is in fact a turn off.

Viewers are in for some malaise when the film tries too hard to be another cool, coming-of-age action thriller, because it’s not. Given that a maverick like Kamal Hasaan is dealing with the story, what we look forward to are fine acting and finer strokes of intelligence of course accompanied by necessary actions. In bits and parts, Vishwaroop 2 struggles to look like a Force or a Commando, but fails.

While the story revolves around various sub characters, sub plots and periods, the treatment gets confusing. It is safe to say that the transitions of time periods could have been smoother, therefore sparing us the jerks. At the same time, in bits, especially in romantic portions, the execution is majestically poetic. Sadly, it is limited to that.

What disappoints most is the performance part. Hasaan, as brilliant a performer he is, does not convince. Andrea is strangely over-expressive and it almost gets unpleasant after a point. On the other hand, Pooja underperforms, even during the most crucial sequences.

The music takes some brownie points. Ghibran’s compositions are soulful and situational. In fact, at points it is more vocal than the screenplay is. On that note, Vishwaroop 2 seems perpetual at times!

You won’t lose anything if you give this a miss!