Vishwaroopam 2 row: Pyramid Saimira lodges complaint against Kamal Haasan

Just when everything on the road to the release of Vishwaroopam 2 seemed fine, a new problem has cropped up for Kamal Haasan and his team. Now, the production house Pyramid Saimira has filed a case against the actor, demanding a settlement of Rs. 7.75 crore.

In turn, the Madras High Court has issued a notice to Kamal Haasan, asking him to reply to the petition filed by Pyramid Saimira by Monday. The petition states that the money was paid to Kamal Haasan’s production house in order to go ahead with the film ‘Marmayogi’ in Tamil and Hindi.

While the first instalment of Vishwaroopam faced a lot of pre-release issues including pressure from the government, the sequel is much smoother in terms of its release. With Kamal Haasan actively promoting the film across various platforms, this looks like a serious issue which has to be looked into soon and sorted out.

Kamal has just finished the Hyderabad tour of the promotional run, where he visited the Bigg Boss house to meet the housemates. The actor recently made appearances on Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum and also shows like India’s Best Dramebaaz, in an attempt to reach the film to the Hindi audiences.