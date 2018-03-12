Vivek Agnihotri alleges nephew was sexually assaulted by B-town middlemen

The MeToo campaign highlighted and brought to light several cases of sexual assault by Hollywood bigwigs such as Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey. It also brought out cases from some lesser known faces. While Bollywood saw no accusations so far, that may be about to change. Recently Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to allege that his nephew who had come to India from the US to try his luck in Bollywood was sexually assaulted by a middleman of a top actor and director.

On of my nephews came from US to try his luck in Bollywood. Introduced him to the middleman of India’s top star & Producer/director. He was promptly invited where he was propositioned, molested & sexually exploited by the most powerful. Left India forever. Many stories like this. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2018

Last week, singer Monali Thakur was slammed on Twitter for defending another singer Papon, who was caught on tape, kissing a minor girl during a Facebook live session for a reality show. Monali tweeted that she received numerous calls for her tweet.

I got so many calls yesterday for this ridiculous misinterpretation of a man’s gesture of affection! I am a girl n I know what is sexual perversion in a man! And Papon is anything but that! Leave aside for a kid! Lotsa love @paponmusic #iStandbyPapon 🙏🏻https://t.co/UJhX9P8fZH — Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03) February 24, 2018

A number of people lashed out at Monali over her statement, saying that it was comments like hers which are the primary reason why the MeToo movement did not take off in Bollywood.

A Supreme Court lawyer had filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights after Papon uploaded a video on his Facebook page where he was seen kissing a minor contestant on the show. The Assam police registered an FIR against the singer and the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights also filed a case against him with the Guwahati police commissioner.

"We have registered an FIR based on the complaint. Charges have been framed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dispur) Sujit Saikia told PTI