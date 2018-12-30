Vivek Oberoi to essay PM Narendra Modi in his biopic?

Biopics work wonders at the box office and why not as it portrays a true story and is not a work of fiction. With Thackeray being the latest biopic on a well-known political figure Balasaheb Thackeray on its way to release, looks like there's another politician whose biopic is on cards. If latest reports are to be believed, a movie on PM Narendra Modi is in the pipeline and actor Vivek Oberoi will essay Modi’s role. Directed by Omung Kumar this biopic on Modi is untitled. Also, earlier reports were doing the rounds that it’s Paresh Rawal who is being considered to play the Prime Minister.

However, a biopic on Narendra Modi is still in its speculative stage, as no official announcement has been made on the same. The reports furthermore suggest that the political biopic is expected to go on floor in January next year. Surely, it will be a tale to witness. For the unaware, Narendra Modi's life journey from a chaiwala to now the PM of India is an inspiration to many and seeing Vivek essaying his part will be an interesting watch.

View this post on Instagram A sunny winter morning. ☀️ A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Dec 23, 2018 at 3:03am PST

Reports also emphasise that the film will be shot across India. Apart from the PM’s hometown Gujarat, the flick will also be shot in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Awaiting for the official announcement to be made on the same.