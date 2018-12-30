image
Sunday, December 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Vivek Oberoi to essay PM Narendra Modi in his biopic?

Entertainment

Vivek Oberoi to essay PM Narendra Modi in his biopic?

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 30 2018, 9.23 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentNarendra ModiOmung KumarPrime MinisterVivek Oberoi
nextTFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ

Filmmaker Mrinal Sen’s passes away, PM Narendra Modi, Big B and others extend condolences

Koffee With Karan 6: Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor nail it with their energy, but Harsh steals the hamper

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are reliving the fond memories of Karan Arjun, a movie on cards?