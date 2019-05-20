Vivek Oberoi's Exit Poll meme involving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan receives flak

Abhishek Singh May 20 2019, 5.14 pm May 20 2019, 5.14 pm

The voting process for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 recently came to an end and now everyone is waiting for the results. But looks like Vivek is in a different mood altogether as he recently shared a viral meme which involves Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan. It has an election connection too! We are not kidding, Vivek shared this post on his social media handle and has irked many in return.

The post shared by Vivek draws a comparison between poll result and Aishwarya Rai’s personal life. It terms Aishwarya's affair with Salman Khan as Opinion Poll and Vivek's connection with the actress as Exit Poll. However, the last image of her marrying Abhishek Bachchan has been called the 'end result'. Vivek tagged the post as “Haha! creative! No politics here....just life”.

The post has not gone down well with the fans who tore him apart for bringing up Aishwarya’s personal life once again. Former Badminton player Jwala Guta was one of the many people who called out Vivek’s actions as absurd and disgusting.

Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019

Someone is stuck with his past even after getting married to millionaire's Daughter. — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 20, 2019

Haha! 👍 Savarkar! No politics here....just Mercy Petitions 🙏😃 Credits: @vivekoberoi pic.twitter.com/bOvkJ2J9yD — Desi Bhai | JUMLA Expert | Troll Magnet 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) May 20, 2019

It shows how much low level thinking you have. Do it with your sister & wife 's past relationships & photographs too #ShameOnYou 💩 — Monica Singh (@Monica_twee) May 20, 2019

In the year 2003, actor Vivek Oberoi had called in a press conference where he accused Salman Khan of being drunk and calling him 41 times in the night and threatening to kill him. We all are well aware that Salman Khan was in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai back then and that they had an ugly breakup. Reportedly, Aishwarya and Vivek got along well while working on Kyun! Ho Gaya Na in 2004.

It’s been 16 years to that episode but looks like for Vivek, the episode is still fresh. We wonder what Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have to say on this.