Vivek Oberoi’s tasteless ‘exit poll’ tweet lands him in trouble with the National Commission for Women

Abhishek Singh May 20 2019, 9.58 pm May 20 2019, 9.58 pm

Vivek Oberoi distasteful joke on social media has landed him in trouble. On Monday, the Shootout at Lokhandwala actor posted a tasteless meme and claimed it to be a viral meme which features Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and himself in it. By doing so, the actor dug out to his 16-year old affair with Aishwarya Rai and compared the ongoing elections scenario. The actor faced online bashing for this act as the photo also featured Ash's daughter, Aaradhya. The National Commission for Women issued a notice to the actor and have called for an explanation on his actions.

In the latest update on the ongoing controversy, the National Commission for Women has issued a notice to actor Vivek Oberoi demanding an explanation over his tweet on exit polls. In an interview to ANI, the NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has revealed that they would want Vivek to personally apologise for the act and also the concerned people in the tweet. She also stated that legal action would be taken on the 42-year-old actor if he fails to apologise.

Rekha Sharma, NCW chairperson: We would like him (Vivek Oberoi) to apologise on social media & personally also to the person concerned. If he doesn't do, we will see what legal action can we take against him. We will be talking to Twitter to remove that tweet immediately. pic.twitter.com/h6st5jgbqQ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

We tried getting in touch with the actor and his team for a response on the post, the actor remained unavailable for the comment as he is busy with his film and PM Narendra Modi’s biopic's promotional activities. His team responded and stated that the actor’s official Twitter account was hacked. “We are dealing with the issue since 1 in the afternoon. Sir’s account got hacked and we are trying to get it back. It has created a lot of problem for us.”

Stay tuned to In.com as the Vivek Oberoi’s ‘exit poll ’story is still developing.