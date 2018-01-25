VR makes it big after bagging seven figure deal at Sundance film festival

The Sundance Film Festival is an initiative by the Sundance Institute and is held annually at Park City, Utah. With nearly 47,000 attendees in 2016, the festival is the biggest independent film festival in the United States. Well, almost every year the festival hands out hefty sums of money to independent filmmakers for their dream project and the sum is mostly reserved for traditional filmmaking. Breaking the traditions, A Virtual Reality film company CityLights announced today that it is acquiring Spheres in a massive seven-figure deal. The movie is a three-part series that will let viewers explore the depths of space in VR.

"This is a historic moment for the VR industry; it signifies that a viable storytelling medium has emerged. Deals like this establish VR as its own marketplace for independent creators, producers, and investors," says Jess Engel, who produced Spheres along with Arnaud Colinart, and Dylan Golden.

CityLights co-founder Joel Newton while announcing the deal said, “The ambition and generative nature of the vision for Spheres perfectly fit with our mission to bring content to broader audiences and showcase the types of experiences only VR can deliver.”

Protozoa Pictures’ Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel are the men behind Sphere’s production and Oculus and Intel also supported the movie. Songs of Spacetime, the first part or episode of the film was showcased at the festival and was directed by newcomer Eliza McNitt. The story revolves around an asteroid belt near Jupiter and a planet named Eliza McNitt. ​

The film is currently in post-production for VR but a release date has not been set yet.