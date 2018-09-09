Watch: AR Rahman brings out the kid in him while performing Mazhai Kuruvi live!

The audio launch of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam which took place recently in Chennai turned out to be a crisp and enjoyable affair. Composer AR Rahman began the evening with a live rendition of Mazhai Kuruvi, a lilting love track from the album which has been pictured on STR and Dianna Erappa in the film.

The live performance is another proof of why AR Rahman should never stop performing on stage, bringing his child-like expressions to the fore and singing every line from the heart. Accompanying him was his long-time drummer Sivamani, who is a perfect percussionist when it comes to his work.

The song has connected instantly with all of Rahman’s fans, who have been plugging it on repeat mode ever since the launch. The lyrical video of the song has gone past 1.6 million views on YouTube, finding its place amongst the top trending videos in TN. Down below are some reactions from celebs too, who have been addicted to the beautiful composition.

Vaanaveli mannil nazhuvi vizhundhadhenna... Thisayellam mazhyil karaindhu tholaindhadhenna.....🎶❤️ #ARR — Trish Krish (@trishtrashers) September 8, 2018

What have You done Genius.#MazhaiKuruvi is a painting in d air @arrahman Sir. Its one of my fav poems of @vairamuthu Sir and You hav took it n rolled out a beauty from Your Drug Factory. It gave me chills, insecurity, courage to face it, strength n most of all inspiration 🔥 — Vivek Lyricist (@Lyricist_Vivek) September 6, 2018

Holy God #MazhaiKuruvi @arrahman sirrrrr 🙏 Even if ur not in love or not loved jus listen to mazhai kuruvi , that 6minutes ul feel sooo much in love n feel completely loved #CCV how do they do this to us evry time 😇😇 pic.twitter.com/ib2uLsBtkX — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) September 5, 2018

#ChekkaChivaanthaVaanam song #MazhaiKuruvi is bliss. Donno how he does it effortlessly every time @arrahman sir 🙏🙏 ... #STR another hit song 👌❤️ — Harish kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) September 6, 2018

The entire album of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will be launched in a week’s time, once the composer returns from his musical tour of the US.