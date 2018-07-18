Watch: BMC's nemesis RJ Malishka is back, this time with a Zingaat parody

RJ Malishka Mendosa faced the wrath of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last year after her Sonu Tula Mazyava Bharosa Nay Ka song parody went viral on social media. The Shiv Sena members demanded BMC to file a defamation suit of Rs 500 crore against her. And now, the popular RJ is back to call out at government for the increasing number of potholes in Mumbai. And much to our delight, her latest parody has a Zingaat twist. She has titled the song as Mumbai Geli Khadayat which roughly translates to “Mumbai is in the pits.”

The clever mix of Hindi, English and Marathi in the song highlights the poor condition of Mumbai in monsoons. From collapsing bridges to flooding of roads, her song has taken a dig at every wrong doing of the Government.

Surprisingly, Mumbai Geli Khadayat song doesn’t have a mention of BMC! A tactful move, Malishka. What a comeback!

Last year when everyone went berserk over Sonu song, the BMC had slapped Malishka with an another problem to deal with. She had received a notice from the BMC for mosquito-breeding at her house in Bandra. She was issued a notice under section 381 B of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act to her after mosquitoes were allegedly found breeding in a routine survey at her 6th floor flat at sun-rise apartments in Pali Naka.

Let’s see what happens this time.