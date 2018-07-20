Watch: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recreation of a song from Dhadak is all hearts

Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter has finally hit the screens today. The movie is being liked by cinegoers and even before its release the songs grabbed everyone’s attention. The title track is surely one of the most liked tracks from the movie, and recently TV stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recreated the song.

In the video, we can see the real-life jodi indulging in some romance on the title song of Dhadak. Well, this video is surely a treat for their fans who are missing them on the small screen.

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and love blossomed between the two. This year in February, the two tied the knot.

By the way, Dipika is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year with JP Dutta’s Paltan. The movie will be hitting the screens on September 7, 2018 and the actress a few days ago, had posted a picture from the dubbing studio and had informed her fans about her big screen debut. So, this makes Dipika join the league of TV actresses like Mouni Roy and Ankita Lokhande who are also making their Bollywood debut this year.