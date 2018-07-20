home/ entertainment
Watch: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recreation of a song from Dhadak is all hearts

Watch: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recreation of a song from Dhadak is all hearts

First published: July 20, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Updated: July 20, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter has finally hit the screens today. The movie is being liked by cinegoers and even before its release the songs grabbed everyone’s attention. The title track is surely one of the most liked tracks from the movie, and recently TV stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recreated the song.

 

Looking forward to experience this eternal tale of love!!! #dhadak

A post shared by shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on

In the video, we can see the real-life jodi indulging in some romance on the title song of Dhadak. Well, this video is surely a treat for their fans who are missing them on the small screen.

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and love blossomed between the two. This year in February, the two tied the knot.

 

By the way, Dipika is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year with JP Dutta’s Paltan. The movie will be hitting the screens on September 7, 2018 and the actress a few days ago, had posted a picture from the dubbing studio and had informed her fans about her big screen debut. So, this makes Dipika join the league of TV actresses like Mouni Roy and Ankita Lokhande who are also making their Bollywood debut this year.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Dhadak #Dipika Kakar #Entertainment #Instagram #Ishaan Khatter #janhvi kapoor #Paltan #Shoaib Ibrahim #Television

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All