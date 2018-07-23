Watch: Jackie Shroff turns into a traffic police on the streets of Lucknow

Looks like Jackie Shroff has found an alternate career option and no, it is not what you thinking. Jackie has put himself in the shoes of a traffic cop and we wonder why. A video of him clearing traffic in Lucknow has gone viral on the internet.

The 61-year-old actor who is currently shooting for his forthcoming film Prasthaanam took the responsibility to control the traffic when in Lucknow. The actor who is known for his bindaas attitude helped clear the traffic and helped ease off the pressure on the jam-packed streets of Lucknow. The actor took to Twitter and shared a video of the same.

Well, going by the video, we can affirm that Jackie is one good damn traffic cop.

Talking about the film Prasthaanam, which is the remake of Telugu film with the same name, it stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Chunkey Panday, Amyra Dastur and Ali Fazal in lead roles apart from Jackie Shroff.