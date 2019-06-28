Rushabh Dhruv June 28 2019, 9.35 pm June 28 2019, 9.35 pm

Even six months after their marriage, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra still churn exciting news. Call it the couple's way to be in the limelight or a way to grow their stardom, we love everything these two do. Well, after owning the French Riviera with their never-ending PDA, the couple is now in another country. This time, however, for an even special reason! After a secret and spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas, Nick Jonas’ elder brother and singer Joe Jonas is once again set to tie the knot with his wife and actor Sophie Turner. Ahead of Jophie’s French wedding, the Jonas clan had gala celebrations on a yacht.

But hey not just the goody-goody pictures and videos from the yacht went viral, there's something more to the tale. A video of NickYank has been doing rounds on social media. In the said clip, we see Priyanka and Nick at the edge of the boat and for just a second, PeeCee almost loses her grip and almost falls from the yacht. But it's Nick who saves the day... we mean Priyanka by grabbing her in time. Further, the Quantico babe laughs out loud and talks to Sophie Turner. Smart Nick ha!

Have a look at the video below: