Watch: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get beheaded

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally made their relationship official on Saturday. Their roka ceremony took place at her residence in Mumbai and was followed by a small party, that was attended by their close friends and relatives. The day after their engagement, the couple visited an orphanage and then Nick bid adieu to Mumbai and returned to New York with his parents, while Priyanka has stayed back in Mumbai to resume shooting for her film, The Sky Is Pink.

The lady was in for a surprise on her first day on the sets after getting engaged. The production team got Priyanka an elegant cake. A Boomerang video of the cake has made its way to social media.

The two-tier cake has golden fondant on it and it's decorated with pink and white flowers. But what caught our attention was the cake topper, which is an imitation of their appearance together at Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's engagement party that they attended last month. Here's the screenshot of the cake top, ICYMI.

Here's a picture of Priyanka and Nick from the Ambani party:

While it's a cute cake top, we wonder why did the producers go for this one. Shouldn't it have been from their engagement party? There were many cute pictures of them together that went viral on social media. Also, is it just us or is it weird to cut a cake with your figurine on it? It's like beheading yourself, no? The cake looks yummy and classy though, we have to admit.

Anyway, word has it that Priyanka and Nick are planning to tie the knot in October this year. And needless to say, we can't wait to hear the wedding bells.