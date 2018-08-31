Watch: Salman Khan's nostalgia as Aayush Sharma visits Indore

Salman Khan is one of the most busiest actor in Bollywood. The Tiger Zinda Hai star is busy giving back to back hit films which have been breaking many box office records, except his last release - Race 3 - which was a dud. The actor, after dominating Bollywood for more than two decades, has now ventured into film making and is producing films and the latest film he is producing is Loveratri.

Salman Khan recently returned home after wrapping the Malta schedule of his film, Bharat, and between that the actor is also promoting Loveratri which stars his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, in the lead. The actor got nostalgic and took to Instagram to share a video as Aayush reached Indore to promote his debut movie.

Every bhai fan knows where the Dabangg star lives in Mumbai, but not many know that Salman Khan was born and brought up in Indore and only came to Mumbai when he was 10 years old. Since then, Bandra became his permanent address but time and again we have seen Salman Khan get nostalgic about the place where he grew up in his childhood days.

Talking about the video, it shows the old house where Salman Khan once lived with his family and Aayush, very keenly, explores the place. He also visited the Being Human store in Indore where he interacted with fans and also gave away the store goodies to them.

Loveratri, produced by Salman Khan Films stars debutant Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead. The film also stars Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles and is slated to release on October 5 this year.