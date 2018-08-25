Watson vs Stone: Emmas battle for Little Women?

Emma Watson is reportedly in talks to work on the remake of Little Women. A report on Variety mentions that the role was originally meant for Emma Stone, but Sony decided to hand it to someone else as the actress had promotional obligations for Fox Searchlight. It prompted Sony to look for a replacement and they found it in the Harry Potter star.

Emma Watson attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 90th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX

While Variety reports that it is unclear what role Watson will be playing in the remake, IMDB had listed Stone as Meg March, the oldest of the four March sisters in the original Little women. So it is possible that Emma will take up that role. Columbia Pictures was reportedly working on the project for a while. Producers Amy Pascal, Denise Di Novi, and Robin Swicord will be working on the film.

Actress Emma Stone arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON

Watson had a great 2017 with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast making a hit at the box office. She had also worked on The Circle, an adaption of a novel of the same name, by Dave Eggers. The film had also starred Tom Hanks, but failed to make it big. Since leaving the Harry Potter franchise, Watson has been very selective about the type of projects she picks up, as she juggles her education and charity work, reports Collider.