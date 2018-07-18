Wax on, wax off! Sumona Chakravarti’s pamper plans go horribly wrong

Small screen actress Sumona Chakravarti, known for her stint in comedy shows, is on a sabbatical for now. But sadly for the actress, her break just got ruined due to a bad experience with an online service. It so happened that she decided to pamper herself and decided not to visit a salon. Hence, she called for a guy from Urbanclap, the online service provider, to try out their waxing services. But, to her horror, the end result left her with bruises and peeled skin.

She blasted them on social media by calling their service pathetic and shitty and stated that it left her with marks on her skin. She explained how instead of getting tanned on a beach, she kept putting aloe gel all day trying to avoid the Sun.

She further requested all the social media influencers and the actors doing paid or unpaid posts on Instagram to rethink before going ahead with it. She also spoke about how Urbanclap had approached her as well for promotions but she declined the offer given they could not afford her fee! And now, the outcome has left her horrified.

Well, it’s indeed sad that she had to go through such an experience. Meanwhile, the actress turned 30 last month and is looking ahead for some exciting projects to fall in her lap, post her stint on the show Family Time With Kapil.