Wax on, wax off! Sumona Chakravarti’s pamper plans go horribly wrong

Small screen actress Sumona Chakravarti, known for her stint in comedy shows, is on a sabbatical for now. But sadly for the actress, her break just got ruined due to a bad experience with an online service. It so happened that she decided to pamper herself and decided not to visit a salon. Hence, she called for a guy from Urbanclap, the online service provider, to try out their waxing services. But, to her horror, the end result left her with bruises and peeled skin.She blasted them on social media by calling their service pathetic and shitty and stated that it left her with marks on her skin. She explained how instead of getting tanned on a beach, she kept putting aloe gel all day trying to avoid the Sun.
@urbanclap Never again 🤬🤬🤬 I actually decided to try out their waxing service primarily because of the urgency & not getting an appointment at my regular salon (JCB) Their shitty & pathetic service has bruised and left marks on my skin. BLOTCHED, BRUISED, PEELING SKIN. Instead of getting tanned on a beach, I sat n kept putting aloe gel all day avoiding the sun. A request to all social media influencers & to all the actors doing post’s on Instagram & various other social media platforms whether its free or paid, think twice before putting up a post. I was approached as well for doing an urban clap post for Insta. They didn't have the budget (which is okay) and i simply decided to try out their waxing service and this is the outcome. . The 1st pic is from Day 1 i.e 11th july'18 the 2nd is as of today i.e 17th july'18 P.s pls feel free to share! @urbanclap i hope u have the budget to train your so called professionals.
She further requested all the social media influencers and the actors doing paid or unpaid posts on Instagram to rethink before going ahead with it. She also spoke about how Urbanclap had approached her as well for promotions but she declined the offer given they could not afford her fee! And now, the outcome has left her horrified.Well, it’s indeed sad that she had to go through such an experience. Meanwhile, the actress turned 30 last month and is looking ahead for some exciting projects to fall in her lap, post her stint on the show Family Time With Kapil.