We know why Twinkle Khanna decided to call herself Mrs Funnybones

Straight on your face, with a pinch of humour. That's the best way we could describe Twinkle Khanna. Thanks to her wit, she not only says difficult things with ease but also makes them sound better. No wonder she rightly named herself Mrs Funnybones and we agreed wholeheartedly! But do you know the story behind her name that dates back to her childhood?

A throwback picture of her childhood which also has her sister Rinky Khanna, Hrithik Roshan and Ekta Kapoor among others unveils the mystery behind Mrs Funnybones.

In the picture, Twinkle is spotted with a broken hand. She revealed how she would end up hurting her bones, almost every year. She just added her signature humour to it!

The girl with the broken arm is me- every year I would invariably be in a cast-many fractured bones-took that unpleasant factor and flipped it into a moniker that now makes me smile-Mrs Funnybones :) https://t.co/J6iNSdQmA7 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 24, 2018

Pretty sure very few of us would get that idea...haha!

Interestingly, her production house's name is also Mrs Funnybones Movies.

Spreading the laughter everywhere, quite literally! :)