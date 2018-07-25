home/ entertainment
We know why Twinkle Khanna decided to call herself Mrs Funnybones

We know why Twinkle Khanna decided to call herself Mrs Funnybones

First published: July 25, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Updated: July 25, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Straight on your face, with a pinch of humour. That's the best way we could describe Twinkle Khanna. Thanks to her wit, she not only says difficult things with ease but also makes them sound better. No wonder she rightly named herself Mrs Funnybones and we agreed wholeheartedly! But do you know the story behind her name that dates back to her childhood?

A throwback picture of her childhood which also has her sister Rinky Khanna, Hrithik Roshan and Ekta Kapoor among others unveils the mystery behind Mrs Funnybones.

In the picture, Twinkle is spotted with a broken hand. She revealed how she would end up hurting her bones, almost every year. She just added her signature humour to it!

 

Pretty sure very few of us would get that idea...haha!

Interestingly, her production house's name is also Mrs Funnybones Movies.

Spreading the laughter everywhere, quite literally! :)

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #Entertainment #mrs. funnybones #name #Throwback #Twinkle Khanna

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All