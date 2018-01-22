Welcome To New York trailer has blatant comedy served ruthlessly

If you thought Bollywood only had a line-up of biopics for you in 2018, you are terribly wrong. There is a laughter riot soon to be released and its trailer makes all the promises of tickling your funny bones. With a stellar cast, this film shows humour in its most blatant form. You have to see the trailer of Welcome To New York, directed by Chakri Toleti, to believe its essence.

The trailer starts with Punjabi star, Diljit Dosanjh using Sholay’s immortal lines, “Kitne aadmi te?” followed by each of its stellar cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh laying bare comedy. Each star brings to life raw humour in its best form.

In the film, Dosanjh and Sinha seem to have won a contest of sorts allowing them to rub shoulders with the biggies of Bollywood and they can only be mesmerized by it. Karan Johar takes a spot in front of the camera yet again in this film in dual roles. On one hand he plays a Bollywood celebrity and an underground powerhouse on the other hand. Rieish Deshmukh throws a poignant dialogue at the director on reel, “Anyone can make a hit film Shah Rukh Khan. Make a solo hit film with me then I will praise your direction.” Sinha plays a young confused shy fashion designer, trying to make sense of the chaos around her.

As a whirlwind adventure unfolds, we get to see glimpses from Filmfare. When the film hits theatres on February 23, be sure to get your tickets on time.