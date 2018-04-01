Westworld's season 2 trailer carries the message that it's time for humans to payback for playing gods

The steely pretty gaze of Dolores is back to excite Westworld fans to their bones. HBO just released the first trailer of the sci-fi drama’s second season and it promises a world beyond that of humans. As it opens to a dream of Bernard Love’s dream of a shootout, we are told that dreams mean nothing but that through the trailer is proved wrong.

The trailer captures the dimensions of Westworld in all its beauty with horse riding, wide expansive plateaus and dry yellow grass. We are also shown a brief glimpse of the new world shown in season 1, Shogun World. The trailer wraps its glimpses around Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box”.

Dolores says, “There is beauty in what we are” and you instantly see all the hosts come alive. Teddy, Clementine, Ford, Logan and a several others will be rebooted for this season. They seem to be part of a rebellion being led by Dolores who later says, “I know exactly what is out there”. Bernard in the meantime remains confused about his position as a host in the world of humans. We are given yet another glance into Bernard and Dolore’s session in a dark room where Dolores eventually asks Bernard, “Why would you be frightened of me.” The undertone of the trailer remains that humans will now have to pay for playing god in Westworld.

While the season for most part will bring back its famous characters, new faces will also be seen like Gustaf Skarsgard, Fares Fares, Katja Herbers, Neil Jackson, Betty Gabriel, and Jonathan Tucker. The season will hit screens on April 22.