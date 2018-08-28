image
Wednesday, August 29th 2018
English
What a smart Alec! Baldwin to play a Donald Trump-like character in Joker

entertainment

What a smart Alec! Baldwin to play a Donald Trump-like character in Joker

debanu dasdebanu das   August 28 2018, 10.21 pm
back
Alec BaldwinbatmanEntertainmenthollywoodJared letoJoaquin PhoenixMargot RobbienewsOtherSuicide Squad
next3 years after Thani Oruvan, Mohan Raja confirms the sequel!
ALSO READ

Mission: Impossible – Fallout: Kashmir missing from this Tom Cruise venture, courtesy CBFC

Mission: Impossible - Fallout: Tom Cruise is the undisputed stunt expert!

Mission Impossible 6's 3D release is not possible and the reason will surprise you!