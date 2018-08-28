What a smart Alec! Baldwin to play a Donald Trump-like character in Joker

Alec Baldwin has bagged a role in the upcoming film titled Joker, alongside actor Joaquin Phoenix. Baldwin will be taking up the role of Thomas Wayne, father of Bruce Wayne, the billionaire who moonlights as the Batman in the DC Universe.

According to reports, Baldwin’s character will be a lot like Donald Trump – not in the way he is now, but like the business tycoon that he was during the 1980s. Joker, the film, has been widely described as a character study and not a movie on crime.

Foreign media reports mention that Baldwin has been present on a show called Saturday Night Live since 2016, where he played a dramatized version of the current US president. Earlier in March, he expressed ‘agony’ in playing the role of Trump through a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, Phoenix will be taking up the role of the maniacal Joker in the film, which reportedly does not have a very high budget, but will be darker in tone than other DC-based films. The film has been described as a dark character study than a crime thriller.

Another film on the Joker is set to be filmed starring Jared Leto, who had previously played the criminal- clown in Suicide Squad, beside Margot Robbie.