What if Nayanthara had rejected Imaikkaa Nodigal? The director answers!

The Nayanthara – Atharva – Anurag Kashyap starrer Imaikkaa Nodigal suffered a blow on its opening day with financial issues holding the film back from a smooth release. After facing a world of turmoil, shows finally began after 9 pm on the release day. But now, the film is slowly turning into a hit thanks to the positive word of mouth encouraging fans to flock to the theatres.

Nayanthara is the SHERO of the film, throwing a fitting fight to the menacing villain in Anurag Kashyap. But in a recent interview, Ajay Gnanamuthu (the director of the film) has given an eye-opening answer to what would have happened to the project if the actress had not been a part of this project.

The director said that he would have altered the script to have a male hero playing Nayanthara’s role if she had refused to be a part of the film. Ajay added that he has grown up around strong women who never broke down easily and that the film was a character personification of the same.

Nayanthara is now riding high on the success of back-to-back hits in Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal, both of which have released within the gap of 2 weeks.