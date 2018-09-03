image
Monday, September 3rd 2018
English
What if Nayanthara had rejected Imaikkaa Nodigal? The director answers!

entertainment

What if Nayanthara had rejected Imaikkaa Nodigal? The director answers!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   September 03 2018, 10.57 am
back
Ajay GnanamuthuAnurag KashyapEntertainmentImaikkaa Nodigalnayanthararegional
nextThalaivar 165: Rajinikanth and team headed to chill zones of Ladakh
ALSO READ

Abhishek Bachchan vs Anurag Kashyap: Blame it on Taapsee Pannu

Exclusive: Nayanthara goes out of her way for Imaikkaa Nodigal

All decks cleared for Anurag Kashyap - Nayanthara's Imaikkaa Nodigal