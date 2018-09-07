WHAT! Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns down a Hollywood film opposite Chris Hemsworth

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all over the place, be it on the silver screen or the digital space, the actor has captured every possible medium available. After making his mark in Bollywood, the actor will now be part of south film and will be sharing screen space with the Superstar Rajinikanth himself. Looks like there’s no stopping the Nawaz express as the actor turned down a Hollywood film where he was offered a role opposite Chris Hemsworth. SHOCKED?

Reportedly, the actor was recently approached by Netflix to star in their Hollywood film titled Dhaka, which will be shot in different parts of the country and stars Hollywood’s heartthrob Chris Hemsworth. But the actor had to turn down the film’s proposal as he has his kitty packed with films for coming days. The actor has been juggling between projects, and being a professional, first wants to complete his signed projects and then take up new ones.

Looks like the actor’s platter if full for now and there’s no more space for a new project, even if it is a Hollywood one. Now that’s called being super busy in life.Well definitely, after working with the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others, the Hollywood project would have added charm in the list of actor’s work list. But looks like Hollywood will have to wait for some time.