By now, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas might have gotten used to hitting the headlines for any and every damn reason. Be it the pair holidaying at an exotic locale, having a ball of a time at Sophie and Joe's wedding in France to supporting each other; almost every activity of this couple is up on social media. It was just a few days ago that the lovebirds were indulged in some cooking time in Italy, which was then followed by a romantic dance under the sun. And while we are still processing that piece of news, Nick and PeeCee are back in the news.

It so happened that while you were struggling at work and impressing your boss, NickYanka made their fans go aww with their latest appearance in London. The couple was spotted making a smile filled exit from their hotel. Having said that, it was PeeCee's broad smile in the company of her husband which was the highlight of the picture. While Priyanka looked gorgeous in a mustard yellow knee-length dress, Nick wore a black tee paired with a grey jacket and dark pants.

Have a look at the pictures of NickYanka below:

Leaving their hotel in London #priyankachopra #nickjonas

Recently in an interview with Elle UK, Priyanka spilled the beans on how marrying Nick has been a different experience altogether. “It's so different. I'd never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose. There's a weird responsibility to them. And safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day," she said.