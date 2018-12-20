When celebrities aped NickYanka's wedding logo and showed us how creativity has gone for a toss

Celebrity weddings are the highlight of 2018. Right from Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath, Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap to everyone's favourite Priyanka-Chopra and Nick Jonas, everyone is in a rush to be pronounced husband and wife. Talking about #NickYanka, right from their roka ceremony to the reception, all things were a close-knit affair. While the desi and videsi jodi looked alluring on every occasion, it was the couple's wedding logo with their initials that grabbed our attention.

A stunning amalgamation of N and P, #NickYanka's wedding logo is one of a kind. But wait... until we reveal how their logo idea was stolen by a few well-known celebs for their wedding. Let's first talk about Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath. With their shaadi being quite the hit on social media, we could not miss how their logo was as stolen from NickYanka's with just initials change i.e GK.

Nah, we won't stop at one example. Badminton player Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap got hitched very recently and took the same cues. While the similarities are quite noticeable, we do not understand where on earth has creativity gone? Imagine a situation if the wedding logo had copyright, Priyanka and Nick would have appealed to the court for plagiarism.

Well, what do you think?