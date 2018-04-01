When Harry met daddy: Meghan Markle to walk down the aisle with estranged father

For every girl, her wedding day is considered to be one of the grandest day in her life. Naturally she wants her parents to be present on this special day and be proud of her. For about-to-become-princess Meghan Markle, it was speculated that the actress may not get to share that happiness with her parents due to their estranged relationship. Now British media reports suggest that the actress may ultimately be walked down the aisle by her father.

For her May 19 wedding, it has been confirmed that her parents will be present and her estranged father, Thomas Markle will even do the honour of walking her down the aisle to a waiting Prince Harry at the altar. It has so far been reported that Harry has not met Meghan’s father but has spoken to him over the phone. However, Meghan’s yoga instructor mother who divorced her father when Meghan was 6 years old has met the Prince and has even approved of him.

Meghan’s father, a former lighting director, currently lives alone in solitude away from family in USA. While he has been snapped a couple of times alone, he at large remains shy of the attention that has recently been put on him. He is reported to have received the royal invite.

The Royal wedding will be held in at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The ceremony will be followed by a reception thrown for family and friends.