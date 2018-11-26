When Vicky Kaushal got screwed, for real

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is the next big thing in Bollywood. The young actor who is growing bigger with each release, is here to dominate. The Raazi star is already giving the present ones a run for their money with his good looks and great acting skills. But every actor has a story of a time when they messed up and Vicky Kaushal is no different. Just that when we say he got screwed, we mean he REALLY got screwed and the story will leave you in splits.

Actor Neha Dhupia, who hosts a chat show, had Vicky as one of the celebrity guests on the show and made Vicky confess to unheard of tales from his childhood. We all have memories which we don’t want to reveal to the world and the same goes for Vicky too. But Neha seemed to have worked her charm and got it out of him. After this, we are curious for more details to be out and excited for the show.

On the work front, after a successful outing with Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and The Lust Stories, Vicky will be seen in director Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike which is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes on Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack. The teaser for this one is stellar.