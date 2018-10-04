image
Friday, October 5th 2018
English
When Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!

Entertainment

When Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 04 2018, 11.59 pm
back
96EntertainmentImaikkaa NodigalInstagramkollywoodSeema RajaSivakarthikeyanVijay Sethupathi
nextJayalalithaa biopic: First poster of The Iron Lady is out now!
ALSO READ

With a press premiere 3 days prior to release, 96 attains classic status

Exclusive: Trisha on toxic social media and being a chiller

Trisha to begin shooting for Petta on this date