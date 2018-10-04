When Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!

Another day, another film struggles to hit the screens on time. Vijay Sethupathi’s 96 is the latest to join the list of films facing a financial issue right until the day of release, with early morning shows getting cancelled all over. Recently, the same phenomenon had taken place for the Nayanthara starrer Imaikkaa Nodigal and Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja.

To everybody’s surprise, actor Vijay Sethupathi came forward on his own to ensure that the film releases today. The actor paid back the amount of 4 crores claimed by the financiers, who then paved the way for shows to finally begin from 8.30am onwards. In fact, Vijay Sethupathi had received a salary of 3 crores for the project, which indicates that he has added an extra one crore in order to smoothen the situation.

This lovely gesture from the star has bared fruit as the film is now swimming in positive reviews. Directed by Prem Kumar, the romantic musical showcases the rekindling of childhood emotions between two characters in Ram and Jaanu, played by Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. The Telugu remake rights of 96 have already been sold, and if everything goes right, we will see Nani and Samantha pairing up in the film.