Whether it is Malta or Bharat, Salman Khan's swag is on point

Salman Khan is gearing up for his next film, Bharat. The movie reunites him with his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif, and director Ali Abbas Zafar. They all are in Malta for the second schedule of the film, which is an official remake of the South Korean drama, Ode to My Father. Needless to say, Salman's legion of fans are eagerly waiting for this because of how marvelous Ali's previous two films, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, have been.

Several pictures and videos from the sets of Bharat in Malta have made their way on social media platforms. Some of them have been posted by Bhai himself. Now, we have a fresh picture all the way from Malta in which we see Salman, his brother-in-law and Bharat's co-producer - Atul Agnihotri, and some of the crew members walking on a street. We totally love this picture!

Bharat, as we all know, was supposed to be Priyanka Chopra’s first Bollywood film in three years. But she opted out of the project at the 11th hour, clearing the way for Katrina Kaif to come onboard. She, too, shared a picture of herself from the sets of the film on Instagram thereby making many wonder if this is her look in the movie.

Salman Khan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s directorial, Race 3. The actor will also shoot for Dabangg 3 along with Bharat. The actor has also confirmed movies like Sher Khan and Kick 2, which should go on floors next year.