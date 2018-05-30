While we laud the CBSE toppers, here are the people who once flunked school yet made it BIG!

The CBSE class 12 results for the year are out and everyone is in awe of topper Meghna Srivastava. The brilliant student scored a whopping 499 out of 500 and it is receiving as much praise as it is being trolled. However, we are here to tell you the flip side of the story. Here’s a list of all the biggies who flunked and dropped school but yet made it BIG in life. Trust us, you all know and revere these names.

Sachin Tendulkar

Did you know that Sachin did not pursue school post Class 10? Yet there is no student in India who does not know the legends name. Speaks loud and clear that sometimes marks are not everything.

He dropped school soon after he completed his class 12th. And we can see that the superstar has not regretted the decision.

Mary Kom

Her life has been portrayed on the big screen, and we know how she dropped out of school and fought all odds to reach the pinnacle she is at today. Not for a moment is there a regret.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut realised her true calling did not lay in the Chemistry test she just failed, but in the world of acting and glamour. And here she is.

Kajol

Kajol entered Bollywood with Bekhudi at the age of 16. Even though she thought of completing her education post that, her stardom didn’t give her the time to pursue the same. Not that we think she regrets.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma belonged to a family where acting ran in the veins. She dropped school after class 6 and had her first release by the time she turned 17. Best decision ever.

Johnny Depp

Depp dropped out of school at the age of 14 when he received a guitar as a gift. Though he aspired to be a rockstar, he went on to charm us on the big screen, and still does.

Albert Einstein

It’s a known fact that Einstein was dyslexic and none of his teachers understood his underlying brilliance. He was termed a retard. Rest, as we know, is history.

Charles Dickens

Yes, we are talking about the Dickens we grew up reading about, and whose books formed a part of our Literature curriculum. He left school when he was just 12.

Walt Disney

The man who defined our childhood, Walt Disney left school when he was just 16. After a stint in the army and getting failed at movie making , he went on to become a legend, and absence of formal education was certainly not a hindrance here.

So the crux is, while we do congratulate the ones who topped the charts, here’s a little something for everyone else, “Your life begins now, and a few figures on a piece of paper don’t define your future entirely. Go get your dreams.”